Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Stake in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 660.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,343 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.85% of Kforce worth $11,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Kforce in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Kforce by 26.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Kforce by 42.8% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Kforce in the second quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Kforce in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities raised their target price on Kforce from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist raised their target price on Kforce from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Kforce from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kforce has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

NASDAQ:KFRC opened at $77.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.24. Kforce Inc. has a one year low of $39.50 and a one year high of $80.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $402.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.32 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 39.79% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kforce Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.23%.

In other Kforce news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 5,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $359,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 4,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $347,119.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,697 shares of company stock worth $5,069,404 in the last three months. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

