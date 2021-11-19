Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Stock Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 266,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,614 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.09% of Dynatrace worth $15,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Summit Insights lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.55.

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total transaction of $4,183,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 2,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.28, for a total transaction of $162,530.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 196,275 shares of company stock valued at $14,108,711. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $67.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.07 and a fifty-two week high of $80.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.59. The company has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 242.50, a P/E/G ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.39.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $226.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

