Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $11.55 Million Stock Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,591 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.05% of Invitation Homes worth $11,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 107,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 44,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $41.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a PE ratio of 91.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.10 and its 200 day moving average is $39.00. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.43 and a 1 year high of $42.48.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $509.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 151.11%.

Several research firms have commented on INVH. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.82.

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

