Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $12.70 Million Position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 74.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 592,423 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,695,056 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.52% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $12,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,513,360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $139,581,000 after buying an additional 693,019 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,296,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,117,000 after buying an additional 498,134 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,878,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,262,000 after buying an additional 238,800 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,753,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,576,000 after buying an additional 339,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,117,357 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,945,000 after buying an additional 176,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Shares of TPH stock opened at $26.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.48. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.59 and a 52 week high of $26.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.24 and a 200-day moving average of $23.05.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.82 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TPH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.20.

In related news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 30,787 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $742,274.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,495,925.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 22,978 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total transaction of $558,135.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,219,702.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,460. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.