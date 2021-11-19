Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $15.56 Million Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 677,339 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,069 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.17% of Western Union worth $15,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Western Union by 347.8% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Western Union by 146.1% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Western Union in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Western Union in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Western Union in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Union alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on WU shares. Citigroup upgraded Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Western Union from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna cut their price target on Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Western Union from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research cut Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.73.

Shares of WU opened at $16.85 on Friday. The Western Union Company has a 12-month low of $16.55 and a 12-month high of $26.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.69 and its 200 day moving average is $22.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.91.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Western Union had a return on equity of 311.01% and a net margin of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Western Union Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

See Also: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.