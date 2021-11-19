Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $16.42 Million Holdings in Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 557,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,339 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.53% of Burning Rock Biotech worth $16,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Burning Rock Biotech by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,462,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880,294 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,122,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,196,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Burning Rock Biotech by 152.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 649,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,121,000 after acquiring an additional 392,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Burning Rock Biotech by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 1,990,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,637,000 after acquiring an additional 304,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BNR shares. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Burning Rock Biotech in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Burning Rock Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ BNR opened at $16.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -15.55 and a beta of -1.79. Burning Rock Biotech Limited has a 1 year low of $12.24 and a 1 year high of $39.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.17 and its 200-day moving average is $23.42.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.03). Burning Rock Biotech had a negative return on equity of 30.50% and a negative net margin of 142.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Burning Rock Biotech Limited will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Burning Rock Biotech Profile

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

