Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $17.78 Million Holdings in AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 709,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 314,024 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.96% of AssetMark Financial worth $17,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 56.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 11.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial during the second quarter valued at about $474,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 10.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. 25.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of AMK stock opened at $27.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 907.33 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.83 and a fifty-two week high of $29.54.
In other news, Vice Chairman Jeremiah H. Chafkin sold 34,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $903,776.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mukesh Mehta sold 9,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $253,741.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,575 shares of company stock valued at $1,957,873. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms recently commented on AMK. Zacks Investment Research lowered AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on AssetMark Financial from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised AssetMark Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on AssetMark Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.
AssetMark Financial Company Profile
AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.
