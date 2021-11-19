Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $17.78 Million Holdings in AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 709,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 314,024 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.96% of AssetMark Financial worth $17,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 56.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 11.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial during the second quarter valued at about $474,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 10.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. 25.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMK stock opened at $27.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 907.33 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.83 and a fifty-two week high of $29.54.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. AssetMark Financial had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 0.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeremiah H. Chafkin sold 34,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $903,776.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mukesh Mehta sold 9,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $253,741.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,575 shares of company stock valued at $1,957,873. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMK. Zacks Investment Research lowered AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on AssetMark Financial from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised AssetMark Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on AssetMark Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.

