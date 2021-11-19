Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Holdings in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 632,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,355 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.36% of Bloom Energy worth $17,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 77.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,334,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,309,000 after buying an additional 5,824,020 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth $11,026,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 41.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,814,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,635,000 after buying an additional 830,019 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $10,129,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,115,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,830,000 after purchasing an additional 717,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BE. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bloom Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.19.

Shares of NYSE BE opened at $29.83 on Friday. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $16.82 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of -32.42 and a beta of 3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.29.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $207.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.47 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 294.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 2,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $55,992.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 1,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $49,984.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,444 shares of company stock worth $3,866,774. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

