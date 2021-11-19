Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Stock Holdings in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) by 67.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,901 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $12,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMC. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the second quarter worth $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $28,000. 25.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMC shares. Wedbush lowered AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $5.44 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Macquarie lowered AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $12.08.

In related news, CEO Adam M. Aron sold 625,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $25,331,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Frank sold 79,087 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total value of $2,813,915.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 942,064 shares of company stock valued at $37,331,434 over the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMC opened at $40.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.53. The firm has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.25. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $72.62.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $763.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.15 million. AMC Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 538.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($5.70) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

