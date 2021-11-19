Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Lowers Holdings in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,912,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,027 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 1.80% of Summit Hotel Properties worth $17,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 24.8% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 10,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Summit Hotel Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE INN opened at $9.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.55. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $11.32.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.22). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 32.19% and a negative return on equity of 9.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INN. Zacks Investment Research cut Summit Hotel Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lowered Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Summit Hotel Properties from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Summit Hotel Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.10.

In other Summit Hotel Properties news, Chairman Daniel P. Hansen sold 6,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $68,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.