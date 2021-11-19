Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Lowers Stock Holdings in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,543 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.54% of SiTime worth $13,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in SiTime in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in SiTime in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $308,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in SiTime by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SiTime by 546.9% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 20,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in SiTime by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 64.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SiTime stock opened at $283.36 on Friday. SiTime Co. has a 1 year low of $75.81 and a 1 year high of $301.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 429.33, a P/E/G ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $232.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.08.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.28. SiTime had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 7.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SITM. Raymond James lifted their price objective on SiTime from $180.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on SiTime from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on SiTime from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on SiTime from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $281.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.83.

In related news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 21,440 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.91, for a total transaction of $4,328,950.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Arthur D. Chadwick sold 4,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.08, for a total value of $992,858.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,072,495.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,866 shares of company stock valued at $14,048,973 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

