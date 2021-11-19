Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases New Shares in CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,800,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 2.95% of CVRx at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVRx during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CVRx during the 2nd quarter valued at $280,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of CVRx during the 2nd quarter valued at $282,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in shares of CVRx during the 2nd quarter valued at $299,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of CVRx during the 2nd quarter valued at $396,000. 92.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on CVRx in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CVRx in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on CVRx in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on CVRx in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.22 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ CVRX opened at $14.34 on Friday. CVRx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $29.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.03. The company has a quick ratio of 20.03, a current ratio of 20.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.08. On average, equities analysts forecast that CVRx, Inc. will post -4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CVRx

CVRx, Inc develops an implantable technology for the treatment of high blood pressure/hypertension and heart failure patients. It offers BAROSTIM NEO, a neuro-modulation therapy that triggers the body's natural reflex to regulate blood pressure and the underlying causes of the progression of heart failure, which is delivered through a long-lasting implant system, and customized to each patient's individual therapy needs.

