Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Holdings in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 389,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,818 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.84% of Celldex Therapeutics worth $13,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CLDX. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 12.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 107,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 12,217 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 4.1% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $712,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $517,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 12.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Celldex Therapeutics news, SVP Diane C. Young sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $197,524.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $413,915.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CLDX opened at $42.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -24.16 and a beta of 2.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.92. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.37 and a 12-month high of $57.20.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 891.70% and a negative return on equity of 22.71%. Equities analysts anticipate that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Celldex Therapeutics from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celldex Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink started coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

