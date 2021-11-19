Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Reduces Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 543,638 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 19,654 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.17% of Juniper Networks worth $14,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JNPR. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the second quarter worth about $132,641,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the second quarter worth about $56,210,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the second quarter worth about $33,396,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 239.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,580,424 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $40,032,000 after buying an additional 1,114,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 56.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,629,576 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $71,919,000 after buying an additional 952,322 shares during the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, MKM Partners raised Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.80.

JNPR stock opened at $32.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.20 and a 200-day moving average of $28.23. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.40 and a 12-month high of $32.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.96, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.89.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 177.78%.

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $173,982.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $626,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,110 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,439. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.