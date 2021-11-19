Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Reduces Stock Position in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its stake in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 507,084 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 89,683 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 1.54% of Aspen Aerogels worth $15,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,791,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the second quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 14.8% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 280,198 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,384,000 after purchasing an additional 36,128 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the second quarter valued at approximately $775,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 11.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,573 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

In other news, CEO Donald R. Young sold 36,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total value of $1,922,123.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 14,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $844,315.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 123,657 shares of company stock worth $6,195,344. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ASPN opened at $63.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.19 and a beta of 1.51. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.53 and a 52 week high of $64.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.02.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ASPN shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen started coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

Aspen Aerogels Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.