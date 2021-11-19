Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 106,257 Shares of Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its stake in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,632,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 106,257 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 1.89% of Chimerix worth $13,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Chimerix by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chimerix by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Chimerix by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 52.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chimerix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.38.

In other news, insider David Jakeman sold 4,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $28,412.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CMRX opened at $6.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $551.57 million, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.01. Chimerix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.16 and a 52-week high of $11.57.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). Chimerix had a negative net margin of 4,762.96% and a negative return on equity of 58.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Chimerix, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Chimerix Profile

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

