Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 1,100 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.16% of IPG Photonics worth $17,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

In other news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.27, for a total value of $79,635.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 32.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of IPG Photonics stock opened at $164.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.77. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52 week low of $151.27 and a 52 week high of $262.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $379.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

IPGP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on IPG Photonics from $240.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $274.50 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IPG Photonics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.24.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP).

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.