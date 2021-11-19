Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 1,401,581 Shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 496,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,401,581 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.54% of FibroGen worth $13,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in FibroGen by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,543,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $334,035,000 after purchasing an additional 771,790 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in FibroGen by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 417,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,112,000 after purchasing an additional 36,393 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in FibroGen by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 339,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,792,000 after purchasing an additional 61,374 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in FibroGen by 221.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 226,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,049,000 after purchasing an additional 156,490 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in FibroGen by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Thane Wettig bought 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.53 per share, for a total transaction of $35,743.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 13,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $151,698.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FibroGen stock opened at $12.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.33. FibroGen, Inc. has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $57.21.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.45. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 58.92% and a negative net margin of 75.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that FibroGen, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

FGEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James upgraded FibroGen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on FibroGen from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.56.

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

