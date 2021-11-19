Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 14,886 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,128 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,886 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.13% of Guidewire Software worth $11,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GWRE. Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter valued at $146,794,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 2,165.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,439,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,524 shares in the last quarter. Skye Global Management LP increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 165.2% during the 2nd quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 1,618,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,000 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,802,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,232,000 after purchasing an additional 920,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 127.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,543,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,002,000 after purchasing an additional 863,962 shares in the last quarter.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,349 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.21, for a total value of $156,767.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marcus Ryu sold 45,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total transaction of $5,312,504.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,218 shares of company stock worth $8,526,380. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Monday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.71.

GWRE opened at $121.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.34 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.11 and a 200 day moving average of $113.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 4.51. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.76 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $229.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.43 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 3.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.