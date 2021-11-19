Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 25,086 Shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 395,908 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 25,086 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 5.34% of Oil-Dri Co. of America worth $13,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,921 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 211,099 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 105,203 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 85,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,264 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 6,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 289,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,907,000 after purchasing an additional 15,768 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

In related news, Director Allan H. Selig acquired 1,000 shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.91 per share, with a total value of $34,910.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ODC stock opened at $34.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $257.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 0.55. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 52 week low of $33.27 and a 52 week high of $38.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.07 and a 200-day moving average of $35.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Oil-Dri Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.79%.

About Oil-Dri Co. of America

Oil-Dri Corp. of America develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale Products Group and Business to Business Products Group. The Retail and Wholesale Products Group segment includes mass merchandisers, wholesale clubs, drugstore chains, pet specialty retail outlets, dollar stores, retail grocery stores, distributors of industrial cleanup and automotive products, environmental service companies, and sports field product users.

