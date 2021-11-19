Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 299,874 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 217,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299,874 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $16,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 199,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,371,000 after purchasing an additional 18,132 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Dohj LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 204,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,298,000 after purchasing an additional 17,766 shares during the period. Renasant Bank boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,301,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,973,000 after purchasing an additional 930,181 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $76.94 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.06.

