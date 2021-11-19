Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 3,883 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,883 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.18% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $16,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 160,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,133,000 after acquiring an additional 14,612 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 7,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,145,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 31,180.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 941,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,184,000 after acquiring an additional 475,526 shares in the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PNW opened at $65.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.04. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.78 and a fifty-two week high of $88.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.27.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.22. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.07 EPS. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. This is a boost from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is presently 67.19%.

In related news, CEO James R. Hatfield sold 3,327 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $212,129.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

PNW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays cut Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

