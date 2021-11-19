Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 4,490 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,490 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.17% of Leggett & Platt worth $11,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEG. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 10,765 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 1st quarter valued at about $564,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 74,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 20,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LEG opened at $42.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.69 and a 200 day moving average of $49.18. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $39.90 and a 12-month high of $59.16.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.34%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LEG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.