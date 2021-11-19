Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 8,800 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 242,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.18% of Comerica worth $17,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMA. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Comerica by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Comerica by 275.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in Comerica by 229.4% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its position in Comerica by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Comerica by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comerica alerts:

In other news, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 567 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.48, for a total transaction of $50,168.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 5,200 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total value of $461,032.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,637 shares of company stock worth $1,276,840. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMA. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Comerica from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Comerica in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on Comerica from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Comerica from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Comerica in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.47.

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $89.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $49.01 and a 52 week high of $90.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.12 and its 200 day moving average is $76.52.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 38.31%. The company had revenue of $755.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.42%.

Comerica Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.