Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Trims Stock Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 390,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,925 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.16% of NRG Energy worth $15,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 133.9% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 33.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 5,130 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $36.05 on Friday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.47 and a 12-month high of $46.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.64. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 3.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $4.52. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 80.94% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 135.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 13.04%.

Several research firms have commented on NRG. TheStreet upgraded NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NRG Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

