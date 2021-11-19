Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Trims Stock Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.12% of W. R. Berkley worth $15,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $81.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.85. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1-year low of $61.49 and a 1-year high of $82.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.31.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 11.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from W. R. Berkley’s previous special dividend of $0.33. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 9.34%.

Several research analysts have commented on WRB shares. Bank of America upgraded W. R. Berkley from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Boenning Scattergood upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.27.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.