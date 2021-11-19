Primavera Capital Acquisition Co. (NYSE:PV) Short Interest Update

Primavera Capital Acquisition Co. (NYSE:PV) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 38,200 shares, a decrease of 32.5% from the October 14th total of 56,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 101,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of PV stock remained flat at $$9.76 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 82,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,881. Primavera Capital Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $10.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Primavera Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $1,028,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in Primavera Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $289,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Primavera Capital Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $476,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Primavera Capital Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Primavera Capital Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $111,000. 36.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primavera Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

