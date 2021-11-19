Primavera Capital Acquisition (NYSE:PV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition Co. (NYSE:PV) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 82,381 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 91,881 shares.The stock last traded at $9.76 and had previously closed at $9.76.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $1,028,000. Berkley W R Corp raised its holdings in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition by 135.7% in the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 69,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $476,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

Primavera Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

