Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 33,974 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 526,081 shares.The stock last traded at $30.71 and had previously closed at $30.27.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist lowered their target price on Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.41.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Research analysts predict that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Privia Health Group news, CEO Matthew Shawn Morris sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $33,684.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $127,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,779 shares of company stock worth $1,162,237.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in Privia Health Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

