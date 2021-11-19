PRIZM Price Tops $0.0053 (PZM)

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. One PRIZM coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PRIZM has a market cap of $15.33 million and $556,088.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PRIZM has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PRIZM alerts:

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001882 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded 50% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000150 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

PRIZM Profile

PRIZM (PZM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,898,895,208 coins. The official website for PRIZM is pzm.space/en . The official message board for PRIZM is prizmspace.medium.com . PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Prizm is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the NEXT core, built with the Java language open source. The unique algorithm of PoS does not depend on any implementation of the “coin age” concept used by other PoS cryptocurrencies and is resistant to so-called “nothing at stake” attacks. Curve25519 encryption is used to provide a balance of security and required processing power among with more commonly used SHA256 hashing algorithms. “

PRIZM Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIZM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PRIZM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PRIZM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PRIZM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.