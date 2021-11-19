Project Pai Price Tops $0.0125 on Exchanges (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 19th. One Project Pai coin can now be purchased for $0.0125 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. Project Pai has a market capitalization of $19.78 million and $365,319.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Project Pai has traded down 11.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Project Pai alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.99 or 0.00105743 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00017895 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000219 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004197 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000035 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Project Pai

PAI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,785,098,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,582,007,199 coins. The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com . The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Project Pai Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Project Pai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project Pai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.