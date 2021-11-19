Prometeus Price Reaches $17.11 (PROM)

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. Prometeus has a market cap of $281.45 million and approximately $9.64 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prometeus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $17.11 or 0.00029008 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Prometeus has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00048346 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.59 or 0.00223105 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00006928 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.27 or 0.00090317 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Prometeus

Prometeus (CRYPTO:PROM) is a coin. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 coins. Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network . The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io . Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

