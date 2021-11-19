ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $10.80

Shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.80 and last traded at $10.82, with a volume of 4912531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.94.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.17.

Get ProShares Short QQQ alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after buying an additional 26,427 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 167.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,299,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,631,000 after buying an additional 3,947,965 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 3,860.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 663,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,223,000 after buying an additional 646,887 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $413,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 4,826.0% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,554,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,627,000 after buying an additional 1,523,239 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.