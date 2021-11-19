Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PROSY shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Prosus in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

OTCMKTS:PROSY opened at $17.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.35. Prosus has a fifty-two week low of $15.42 and a fifty-two week high of $26.45.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.0324 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 0.19%.

About Prosus

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

