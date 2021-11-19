Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

A number of analysts recently commented on PROSY shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Prosus in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of Prosus stock opened at $17.45 on Friday. Prosus has a 52-week low of $15.42 and a 52-week high of $26.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.0324 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th.

About Prosus

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

