Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Insider Michael J. Malecek Sells 10,000 Shares

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) insider Michael J. Malecek sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Prothena stock traded up $4.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.73. 351,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,152. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.02, a PEG ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.24. Prothena Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $10.72 and a fifty-two week high of $79.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.99.

Get Prothena alerts:

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.12). Prothena had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 34.76%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.77) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prothena Co. plc will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Prothena from $70.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prothena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Prothena from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Prothena from $59.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Prothena in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prothena currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Prothena by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Prothena by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Prothena by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Prothena by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Prothena by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

About Prothena

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.