Proton (XPR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $256.69 Million

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. Proton has a total market cap of $256.69 million and $8.93 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Proton coin can now be purchased for about $0.0304 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Proton has traded down 21.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Proton alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00048166 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $129.51 or 0.00221385 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00006922 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.83 or 0.00090308 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Proton Profile

Proton is a coin. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 12,286,146,029 coins and its circulating supply is 8,431,415,596 coins. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Proton is www.protonchain.com . The official message board for Proton is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

Proton Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Proton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Proton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.