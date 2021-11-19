Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) Short Interest Update

Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 171,900 shares, an increase of 38.1% from the October 14th total of 124,500 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 38,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provident Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of PVBC stock opened at $19.73 on Friday. Provident Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $20.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.66 million, a PE ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.60.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Provident Bancorp will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Provident Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Provident Bancorp by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Provident Bancorp by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 275,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Provident Bancorp by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Provident Bancorp by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. 42.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Provident Bancorp Company Profile

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

