Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 1,153 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,343 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $2,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTCH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the first quarter worth about $4,333,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 274.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 7,405 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the first quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 8.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,809,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $523,321,000 after buying an additional 303,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Match Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Match Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.82.

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $142.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.40, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.46. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.68 and a 1-year high of $182.00.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 90.70% and a net margin of 20.75%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph Levin sold 70,450 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.64, for a total transaction of $11,739,788.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 239,846 shares of company stock valued at $41,279,631. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.