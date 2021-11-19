Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 35,155 Shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,155 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.06% of New Residential Investment worth $2,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NRZ. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in New Residential Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in New Residential Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in New Residential Investment by 1,807.2% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in New Residential Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in New Residential Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 48.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on NRZ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. JMP Securities increased their target price on New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on New Residential Investment in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on New Residential Investment in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.95.

Shares of NRZ stock opened at $11.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.54. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.36 and a 52-week high of $11.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.22 and its 200 day moving average is $10.63.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 39.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This is an increase from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.99%.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

