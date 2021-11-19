Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 479 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the second quarter valued at approximately $504,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in ASML by 8.1% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 379,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $266,409,000 after purchasing an additional 28,408 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 20,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl raised its position in shares of ASML by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 6,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,678,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $879.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $811.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $753.26. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $416.87 and a 12 month high of $895.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.08.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.35. ASML had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. ASML’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 15.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $2.0938 per share. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.45%.

A number of research firms have commented on ASML. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. New Street Research cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $660.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $801.33.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

