Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 739 Shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Heska worth $2,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HSKA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Heska by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Heska during the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Heska by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 751 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Heska during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Heska during the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $179.00 per share, with a total value of $179,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSKA opened at $178.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 941.37 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 8.21 and a quick ratio of 7.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $234.11 and its 200-day moving average is $231.84. Heska Co. has a 1 year low of $121.50 and a 1 year high of $275.94.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $60.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.80 million. Heska had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 1.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Heska Co. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on HSKA. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price (up from $240.00) on shares of Heska in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Heska in a report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Heska from $240.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heska from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.86.

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

