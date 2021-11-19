Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 8,406 Shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,025 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,406 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.16% of NBT Bancorp worth $2,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in NBT Bancorp in the second quarter worth $414,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in NBT Bancorp by 47.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 139,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,028,000 after purchasing an additional 44,952 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in NBT Bancorp by 26.3% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 56,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 11,759 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in NBT Bancorp by 2.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 110,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in NBT Bancorp in the second quarter worth $227,000. 54.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBTB opened at $37.23 on Friday. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.89 and a twelve month high of $42.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.45 and a 200-day moving average of $36.66.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 30.86%. The company had revenue of $118.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.37 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.28%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NBTB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded NBT Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

