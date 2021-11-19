Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 62,199 Shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) by 43.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 205,325 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,199 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.40% of Tutor Perini worth $2,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TPC. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Tutor Perini by 315.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Tutor Perini by 8.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Tutor Perini in the first quarter worth $233,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tutor Perini by 14.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 728,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,803,000 after purchasing an additional 89,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Tutor Perini in the second quarter worth $58,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Tutor Perini news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $695,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $2,055,500 in the last three months. Insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPC opened at $13.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Tutor Perini Co. has a 12-month low of $12.08 and a 12-month high of $20.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $710.41 million, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.26.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.32). Tutor Perini had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tutor Perini Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a $0.2969 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates though the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

