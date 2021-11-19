Prudential Financial Inc. Decreases Holdings in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,879 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 96,805 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.09% of United States Cellular worth $2,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 45.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,066,432 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $75,033,000 after buying an additional 640,919 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of United States Cellular in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 4.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,459 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 174.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 25,741 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 16,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 2.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,712 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. 17.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of USM opened at $31.59 on Friday. United States Cellular Co. has a 1-year low of $28.53 and a 1-year high of $39.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.03). United States Cellular had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. United States Cellular’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United States Cellular Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on USM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United States Cellular from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $50.50 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of United States Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United States Cellular has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

In other United States Cellular news, Director Gregory P. Josefowicz sold 4,049 shares of United States Cellular stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total transaction of $125,964.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

