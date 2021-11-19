Prudential Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,657 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.11% of Innospec worth $2,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Innospec by 0.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,609 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Innospec by 4.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Innospec by 3.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,783 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Innospec by 2.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,122 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Innospec by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,412 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Innospec stock opened at $87.30 on Friday. Innospec Inc. has a one year low of $73.56 and a one year high of $107.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 1.35.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. Innospec had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $376.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Innospec Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.57. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.98%.

In related news, Director Milton C. Blackmore sold 293 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.70, for a total transaction of $27,454.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ian Cleminson sold 374 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $35,010.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IOSP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet raised Innospec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, CL King decreased their target price on Innospec from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Innospec Profile

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

