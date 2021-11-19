Prudential Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of AeroVironment worth $2,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AeroVironment by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in AeroVironment by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in AeroVironment by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in AeroVironment by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AeroVironment by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AeroVironment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on AeroVironment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Imperial Capital started coverage on AeroVironment in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.71.

In related news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $650,286.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 46,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,794,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total value of $523,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,900 shares of company stock worth $2,390,994. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVAV opened at $89.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.02. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.79 and a 52 week high of $143.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,980.00 and a beta of 0.38.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.07. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $101.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

