Prudential Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its position in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,934 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.14% of Argo Group International worth $2,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARGO. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 10.2% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,485,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,991,000 after purchasing an additional 137,443 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 49.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 394,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,463,000 after purchasing an additional 129,970 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 12.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 752,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,015,000 after purchasing an additional 82,516 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Argo Group International by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,212,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,488,000 after acquiring an additional 70,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Argo Group International by 2,536.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 71,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after acquiring an additional 69,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Argo Group International stock opened at $58.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $39.05 and a 1 year high of $61.29. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 0.94.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.98. Argo Group International had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 5.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.10%.

ARGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Argo Group International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Argo Group International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.85.

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

