Prudential Financial Inc. Grows Stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,689 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $2,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 81.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 60,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,933,000 after purchasing an additional 26,959 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 19.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,673 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the first quarter worth $26,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 24.0% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the first quarter worth $30,000. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

EXAS stock opened at $84.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $84.04 and a 52 week high of $159.54.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.08). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 46.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $456.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

EXAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.64.

In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 17,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $1,599,183.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $1,588,637.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exact Sciences Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.