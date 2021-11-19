Prudential Financial Inc. Has $2.49 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,096 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthquest Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BND opened at $85.05 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $84.22 and a 12-month high of $88.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.77.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.134 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

